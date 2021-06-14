 Skip to main content
2021 Mahone Scholar: Jaelan Jackson of Reuther High School
2021 Mahone Scholar: Jaelan Jackson of Reuther High School

Name: Jaelan Jackson

School: Reuther High School

Nickname: Sonnie

Parents: Andre and Latonya Jackson

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment of high school was realizing that I finally finished school and got what I worked & strived so hard for.

Most influential teacher: Samantha Sinclair in Reading; Samantha was my most influential teacher because she motivated me to work hard everyday and she believed in me. She also expressed how important getting an education is to succeed.

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: Received VIP Card From KUSD for 3.0 GPA Senior Year 1st and 2nd Quarter.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Attended Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: HVAC

Role model: Mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Smart, Strong

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Fulfill my hearts passion of becoming an actor and earn lots of money to be a blessing to others.

