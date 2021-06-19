2021 Mahone Scholar: Jordyn Brown of Bradford High School

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was playing against Racine Horlick my junior year scoring 31 points and draining nine 3 pointers the entire game. It was such a great feeling having a hot hand that night with the crowd on the tip of their toes.

Most influential teacher: Hillary Fioravanti in Math; Mrs. Fioravanti was most influential for me because she taught the values of hard work and giving it my all. She has always been sympathetic and passionate in her job, in my opinion. It doesn't matter how I'm feeling before I enter her classroom she always manages to make me smile and laugh. She treats each and every student in her class with care and respect. Because of her, I believe I have improved on those character attributes. Every single day of 8th grade she was the class I always looked forward to going to because she made everything better.