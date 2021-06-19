 Skip to main content
2021 Mahone Scholar: Jordyn Brown of Bradford High School
Name: Jordyn Brown

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: JB

Parents: Michael Brown and Maria Villalobos

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was playing against Racine Horlick my junior year scoring 31 points and draining nine 3 pointers the entire game. It was such a great feeling having a hot hand that night with the crowd on the tip of their toes.

Most influential teacher: Hillary Fioravanti in Math; Mrs. Fioravanti was most influential for me because she taught the values of hard work and giving it my all. She has always been sympathetic and passionate in her job, in my opinion. It doesn't matter how I'm feeling before I enter her classroom she always manages to make me smile and laugh. She treats each and every student in her class with care and respect. Because of her, I believe I have improved on those character attributes. Every single day of 8th grade she was the class I always looked forward to going to because she made everything better.

School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, Link Crew, yearbook

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: Youth Mayors Award; Basketball Honorable Mention

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Applied Health Sciences/Pre-Dental

Role model: Skylar Diggins

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Leader, Focused

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be accepted into dental school after my undergraduate education and becoming an Orthodontist.

