2021 Mahone Scholar: Juan Gómez-Solis of Tremper High School

Name: Juan Gómez-Solis
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Mario Gómez and Melba Solis
Most memorable high school moment: One of the most memorable moments throughout my four years of high school would be when we founded the GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) Club. After years of inactivity, reviving the GSA Club has given me the honor and pleasure of teaching and learning from others in respect to the LGBTQ+ community.
Most influential teacher: Helen Breitenbach in Orchestra; Ms. Breitenbach has been my Orchestra teacher for four years now, and she has been one of the many teachers whom I have looked up to. One of the many assets that make her an influential figure is her positive outlook. Despite the given circumstances, she will always (and will try) to find ways in which she can make her students happy and/or enjoy Orchestra and participate more frequently. Her positive and derivative motivations are what drive me to become a better musician and a better person.
School activities/clubs: Key Club, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, Chamber Orchestra, GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) Club, & Chess Club
School athletics: Swimming, tennis
School offices held: President of GSA
Honors, letters or awards: JV & Varsity Letters for Boys Swim & Dive; Gold Bar for Boys Swim & Dive; Coaches Award for Boys Swim & Swim; Certificate of Outstanding Academic & Athletic Achievement (Boys Swim & Dive Honor & Distinction); 6 medals for Solo & Emsemble (One state and five district); Orchestra Medallion; Certificate of Outstanding Achievement Honor Award for Distinguished Service; Academic Letter; NHS Badge; NHS Pin; Carina Peterson Memorial Scholarship Award; Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship; & Carthage College Modern Languages Scholarship
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering at St. Marks Parish, Volunteering at KTEC PTSC for school events
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Biology and Spanish
Role model: Dedicative
Three words that best describe my role model: Honest, Kind, & Open-minded
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, two of the major things I would want to accomplish, is being the first one in my immediate family to attend and graduate college. Being first generation is an honor and a huge motivating factor to attend college and become a role model for my siblings to follow. Aside from being the first one to attend and graduate college, I would like to work in labs for Biology -- specifically in labs that work with CRISPR; aside from lab work, I would like to work as an interpreter as well, helping translate for those who are Spanish speakers and do not know the English language.