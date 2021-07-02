2021 Mahone Scholar: Juan Gómez-Solis of Tremper High School

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, two of the major things I would want to accomplish, is being the first one in my immediate family to attend and graduate college. Being first generation is an honor and a huge motivating factor to attend college and become a role model for my siblings to follow. Aside from being the first one to attend and graduate college, I would like to work in labs for Biology -- specifically in labs that work with CRISPR; aside from lab work, I would like to work as an interpreter as well, helping translate for those who are Spanish speakers and do not know the English language.