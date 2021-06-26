2021 Mahone Scholar: Justin Waller of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Justin Waller

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Eric Waller and Cindi Morley

Most memorable high school moment: In DECA, winning at the Wisconsin state level, and qualifying for DECA Nationals, in Nashville, TN. Unfortunately, due to COVID, DECA Nationals were cancelled, but it does not take away from the accomplishment.

Most influential teacher: Daryl Strait in Honors Perspectives in Literature and Composition (English); Always taught us to look at things from different perspectives in life, whether it be in school or life in general.

School activities/club: DECA, Key Club, Youth Apprenticeship

School athletics: Cross country

Honors, letters or awards: Qualified for DECA Nationals 2020 (COVID), Honor roll all four years of high school

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Employee at Gap Outlet (Employee of the Month-March 2021), Sports, Video games.

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee