2021 Mahone Scholar: Justin Waller of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Justin Waller
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Eric Waller and Cindi Morley
Most memorable high school moment: In DECA, winning at the Wisconsin state level, and qualifying for DECA Nationals, in Nashville, TN. Unfortunately, due to COVID, DECA Nationals were cancelled, but it does not take away from the accomplishment.
Most influential teacher: Daryl Strait in Honors Perspectives in Literature and Composition (English); Always taught us to look at things from different perspectives in life, whether it be in school or life in general.
School activities/club: DECA, Key Club, Youth Apprenticeship
School athletics: Cross country
Honors, letters or awards: Qualified for DECA Nationals 2020 (COVID), Honor roll all four years of high school
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Employee at Gap Outlet (Employee of the Month-March 2021), Sports, Video games.
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Pre-Med
Role model: My Dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-Working, Honest, and Caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Live a long, happy life helping animals.