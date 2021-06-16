2021 Mahone Scholar: Kyah Jernigan of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most memorable high school moment: The choir concerts! Those were beautiful moments, and I am so glad to have been a part of something so amazing. Especially the last one, where we all sang The Road Home together.

Most influential teacher: Stacey Keckler in 6th Grade Science; She was the teacher that got me where I am today. I accredit her for mostly all of my biggest accomplishments. She was the reason why I was the Kenosha Unified Hero. She gave me confidence and gave me all the motivation I needed to keep pushing on.