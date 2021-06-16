2021 Mahone Scholar: Kyah Jernigan of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Kyah Jernigan
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parent: Darnell Jernigan
Most memorable high school moment: The choir concerts! Those were beautiful moments, and I am so glad to have been a part of something so amazing. Especially the last one, where we all sang The Road Home together.
Most influential teacher: Stacey Keckler in 6th Grade Science; She was the teacher that got me where I am today. I accredit her for mostly all of my biggest accomplishments. She was the reason why I was the Kenosha Unified Hero. She gave me confidence and gave me all the motivation I needed to keep pushing on.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, freshman mentors, Link Crew
Honors, letters or awards: Herb Khol Initiative Scholarship Recipient, Carthage College Mahone Fund Scholarship
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Music Production and Composition, Piano, Creative Writing
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Business Management
Role model: My dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Strong-willed, resilient, and down-to-earth
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate college at the top of my class, and go on to fulfill my dream of becoming an artist manager, and opening my own record label.