2021 Mahone Scholar: Kyah Jernigan of Indian Trail High School & Academy
2021 Mahone Scholar: Kyah Jernigan of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name:  Kyah Jernigan

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parent: Darnell Jernigan

Most memorable high school moment: The choir concerts! Those were beautiful moments, and I am so glad to have been a part of something so amazing. Especially the last one, where we all sang The Road Home together.

Most influential teacher: Stacey Keckler in 6th Grade Science; She was the teacher that got me where I am today. I accredit her for mostly all of my biggest accomplishments. She was the reason why I was the Kenosha Unified Hero. She gave me confidence and gave me all the motivation I needed to keep pushing on.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, freshman mentors, Link Crew

Honors, letters or awards: Herb Khol Initiative Scholarship Recipient, Carthage College Mahone Fund Scholarship

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Music Production and Composition, Piano, Creative Writing

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Business Management

Role model: My dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong-willed, resilient, and down-to-earth

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate college at the top of my class, and go on to fulfill my dream of becoming an artist manager, and opening my own record label.

