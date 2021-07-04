 Skip to main content
2021 Mahone Scholar: Kyshaun Mason of Harborside Academy
2021 Mahone Scholar: Kyshaun Mason of Harborside Academy

Name: Kyshaun Mason

School: Harborside Academy

Parents: Ivan Bright and Tanita Mason-Bright

Most influential teacher: Anthony Jordan in Math; He was always there checking up on me during math or even outside of the classroom

School activities: Archery, African American Youth Initiative

School athletics: Basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: Leadership award; Respect award; Cooperation award; Tenacity award; Humor award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Biking; Video games

College choice: Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.

Intended major/field of study: Business

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Becoming rich, successful, proud of my work, and happy with what I will accomplish

