2021 Mahone Scholar: Meira Domash of Tremper High School

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Earning my Spanish Proficiency Certificate and Emergency Medical Technician Certificate at Gateway; Volunteering at the Kenosha Literacy Council; Volunteering at the Kenosha Public Libraries; Tutoring conversation Spanish to a family friend; Tutoring basic Hebrew to children at my Temple; Attending the L’Taken Social Justice Seminar in Washington D.C. to lobby on behalf of federal workers for women’s reproductive rights; Working out; Hanging out with my dog; Eating bagels and lox

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: All I can ask for in this lifetime is to continue on my path of self-discovery in order to reveal who I am at the core. With a sense of belonging, grateful outlook, and focus on the present moment, I am confident my most authentic self will shine through.