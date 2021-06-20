2021 Mahone Scholar: Meira Domash of Tremper High School

Name: Meira Domash
School: Tremper High School
Parents: David Domash and Debra Solomon
Most memorable high school moment: I loved traveling to France and Spain with Mrs. Chase and Mrs. Peregrini. Nothing quite compares to biking the streets of Southern France, during torrential downpour, with a great big smile on my face.
Most influential teacher: Mr. McKim in AP Human Geography; On top of the already compelling subject matter, Mr. Mckim ensured that his students received the course material in engaging ways. He fostered a fun classroom environment that made learning about human patterns and processes effortlessly captivating.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, student government, Travel Club
School athletics: Cross country, soccer, track
School offices held: Parliamentarian of National Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: Varsity Letters in Cross Country; Community Service Distinction; Top 20 Academically ranked Seniors; Top 20 Outstanding Seniors; Spanish Department Award, Principal’s Award; National Scholar Athlete Award in Cross Country; Senior Premier Medallion Recipient; Renaissance Scholarship Recipient; David Shienbrood Memorial Scholarship Recipient; Educator’s Credit Union Scholarship Recipient; Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship Recipient; Mayor’s Youth Commission 1st Place Scholarship Recipient; Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Recipient
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Earning my Spanish Proficiency Certificate and Emergency Medical Technician Certificate at Gateway; Volunteering at the Kenosha Literacy Council; Volunteering at the Kenosha Public Libraries; Tutoring conversation Spanish to a family friend; Tutoring basic Hebrew to children at my Temple; Attending the L’Taken Social Justice Seminar in Washington D.C. to lobby on behalf of federal workers for women’s reproductive rights; Working out; Hanging out with my dog; Eating bagels and lox
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Neurobiology and Spanish
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Supportive, reliable and adventurous
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: All I can ask for in this lifetime is to continue on my path of self-discovery in order to reveal who I am at the core. With a sense of belonging, grateful outlook, and focus on the present moment, I am confident my most authentic self will shine through.