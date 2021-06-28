2021 Mahone Scholar: Miles Foster of Tremper High School

Name: Miles Foster

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Sedrick Foster and Jakelyn Karabetsos

Most memorable high school moment: Either winning 2020 Homecoming King or playing pep band at football games in the fall.

Most influential teacher: Michael Corcoran as Screenwriting Club Advisor; He’s helped me develop my voice as screenwriter and shared my passion for filmmaking.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, National Honor Society, pep band, Renaissance Club, wind ensemble

Other school activities: Screenwriting Club Founder and President

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Letter; Renaissance Member; 2020 Homecoming King

Out-of-school activities/hobbies Awards: Radar News Writer; PLA Intern; Filmmaking

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Communications

Role model: My mom