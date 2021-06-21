2021 Mahone Scholar: Nereyda Marquez of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Nereyda Marquez
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Honorato and Rosa Martinez
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when our communications academy teachers decided to have a lip sync battle inspired by past decades and even dressed up as members of popular bands at the time for their performances. It was a lot of fun and it is something I'll never forget.
Most influential teacher: Jane Rider in Journalism/Public Relations; Mrs. Rider caused a significant impact on me because she truly wants to see us, her students, succeed. As a teacher, and as a person, Mrs. Rider has a lot of faith in her students and knows our generation will grow up to change the world. She will never stop encouraging us.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Latinos in Action
School offices held: Latinos in Action President
Honors, letters or awards: Dedication to Youth Apprenticeship Program Recognition
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Kickboxing
College choice: Carthage College of Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Marketing
Role model: Katherine Johnson
Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, intelligent, hardworking.
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to embrace diversity and create roles for future and fellow minorities while striving for equality for all.