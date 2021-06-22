2021 Mahone Scholar: Nevaeh Barker of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Nevaeh Barker

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Vaeh

Parents: Joshua and Nyeisha Barker

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would have to be my graduation ceremony. It is a moment and feeling I will never forget. I felt so accomplished and it was the best feeling ever.

Most influential teacher: Daryl Strait in English; He helped me understand the power of language, he helped me grow my grammar and vocabulary and also taught me how to speak in front of a large group of people.

School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, African American Female Initiative

School athletics: Cheerleading

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll

College choice: Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Business

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to be my own boss and run my own business.