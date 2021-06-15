2021 Mahone Scholar: Preston Chamberlain of Tremper High School

Name: Preston Chamberlain
School: Tremper High School
Nickname: PJ
Parents: Demetrius and Erin Terrell
Most memorable high school moment: Being in sports and developing new memories with new friends.
Most influential teacher: Mr.Mo in English; He taught me to never be too comfortable, we would always do wacky assignments and he kept us on our toes. Expecting nothing but the best from us because he believed in each of his students.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, freshman mentors, Link Crew
School athletics: Basketball, football
Honors, letters or awards: I was awarded the outstanding scholastic/Athletic award from Tremper High School.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Work out, hang out with friends, video games, go out with family.
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Psychology
Role models: My Parents
Three words that best describe my role models: Toughness, Intelligent, Perseverance
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope in my lifetime to accomplish being a well paid young black male. Also to build a great foundation for my future kids and be a homeowner by the age 27