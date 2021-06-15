 Skip to main content
2021 Mahone Scholar: Preston Chamberlain of Tremper High School
2021 Mahone Scholar: Preston Chamberlain of Tremper High School

Name: Preston Chamberlain

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: PJ

Parents: Demetrius and Erin Terrell

Most memorable high school moment: Being in sports and developing new memories with new friends.

Most influential teacher: Mr.Mo in English; He taught me to never be too comfortable, we would always do wacky assignments and he kept us on our toes. Expecting nothing but the best from us because he believed in each of his students.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, freshman mentors, Link Crew

School athletics: Basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: I was awarded the outstanding scholastic/Athletic award from Tremper High School.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Work out, hang out with friends, video games, go out with family.

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Psychology

Role models: My Parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Toughness, Intelligent, Perseverance

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope in my lifetime to accomplish being a well paid young black male. Also to build a great foundation for my future kids and be a homeowner by the age 27

