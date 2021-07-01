2021 Mahone Scholar: Sa'iid Robinson of St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Name: Sa’iid Robinson
School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Mother: Nateya Robinson
Most memorable high school moment: Going to Notre Dame sophomore year.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. McGonegle in Academic Skills; Mrs. McGonegle is dedicated to making our school a better place. Mrs. McGonegle is someone who is very motivated on assuring myself & all students be the best of their abilities. She is someone who is very optimistic and passionate that all students can make a huge impact in the world.
School activities/clubs: Leadership team, student government, President of the African American Student Association
School athletics: Basketball, football
Honors, letters or awards: Herb Kohl Scholarship Award, Mayors Youth Commission Award, Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Youth Scholar Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with friends & family; Playing video games; Going Downtown to the lake
College choice: Marquette University in Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Communications
Role model: Deerede Griffin
Three words that best describe my role model: Positive, Erudite and Charismatic
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Be the best of my ability fulfilling the development on being a Human Resources Specialist.