2021 Mahone Scholar: Sa'iid Robinson of St. Joseph Catholic Academy
2021 Mahone Scholar: Sa'iid Robinson of St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Name: Sa’iid Robinson

School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Mother: Nateya Robinson

Most memorable high school moment: Going to Notre Dame sophomore year.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. McGonegle in Academic Skills; Mrs. McGonegle is dedicated to making our school a better place. Mrs. McGonegle is someone who is very motivated on assuring myself & all students be the best of their abilities. She is someone who is very optimistic and passionate that all students can make a huge impact in the world.

School activities/clubs: Leadership team, student government, President of the African American Student Association

School athletics: Basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: Herb Kohl Scholarship Award, Mayors Youth Commission Award, Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Youth Scholar Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with friends & family; Playing video games; Going Downtown to the lake

College choice: Marquette University in Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Communications

Role model: Deerede Griffin

Three words that best describe my role model: Positive, Erudite and Charismatic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Be the best of my ability fulfilling the development on being a Human Resources Specialist.

 

