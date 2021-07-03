2021 Mahone Scholar: Sanaya Washington of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most memorable high school moment: Water balloon fights at the end of the year track banquet with the whole team, even the coaches

Most influential teacher: Tracy Metzler in Animal Survey, Forensics, Medical Terminology & more; As the leader of the Medical Science academy, Mrs. Metzler was one of the teachers I got to interact with the most. In her classes I found my desire to become a nurse and in her I found a friend and mentor who helped shape my high school years.