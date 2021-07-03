2021 Mahone Scholar: Sanaya Washington of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Sanaya Washington
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Mother: Ebony Washington
Most memorable high school moment: Water balloon fights at the end of the year track banquet with the whole team, even the coaches
Most influential teacher: Tracy Metzler in Animal Survey, Forensics, Medical Terminology & more; As the leader of the Medical Science academy, Mrs. Metzler was one of the teachers I got to interact with the most. In her classes I found my desire to become a nurse and in her I found a friend and mentor who helped shape my high school years.
School activities/clubs: Forensics, Link Crew, National Honor Society, orchestra, African American Female Initiative
School athletics: Track
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Junior coordinator of Hashtag Lunchbag Chicago
College choice: Illinois State University in Normal, Ill.
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Dedicated, selfless, caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I’ve never had that goal of fame or some great legacy, I just want to do my part however I can to help in this often terrifying world