2021 Mahone Scholar: Sanaya Washington of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Sanaya Washington

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Mother: Ebony Washington

Most memorable high school moment: Water balloon fights at the end of the year track banquet with the whole team, even the coaches

Most influential teacher: Tracy Metzler in Animal Survey, Forensics, Medical Terminology & more; As the leader of the Medical Science academy, Mrs. Metzler was one of the teachers I got to interact with the most. In her classes I found my desire to become a nurse and in her I found a friend and mentor who helped shape my high school years.

School activities/clubs: Forensics, Link Crew, National Honor Society, orchestra, African American Female Initiative

School athletics: Track

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Junior coordinator of Hashtag Lunchbag Chicago

College choice: Illinois State University in Normal, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Dedicated, selfless, caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I’ve never had that goal of fame or some great legacy, I just want to do my part however I can to help in this often terrifying world

