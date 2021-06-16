2021 Mahone Scholar: Shanise Coleman of Bradford High School

Name: Shánise Coleman
School: Bradford High School
Nickname: Shá
Parents: Shay James and Denise Campbell
Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Vocal Technique; She has always looked out for me since freshman year and inspires me to want to go into theatre education.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, performing arts/theater, student government
College choice: DePaul University in Chicago
Intended major/field of study: Secondary Education
Role model: Yara Shahidi
Three words that best describe my role model: Accomplished, Intelligent, Creative
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to positively impact as many lives as I can through the arts and education.