2021 Mahone Scholar: Zipporah Gordon of Tremper High School

Name: Zipporah Gordon
School: Tremper High School
Nickname: Zippy
Parents: Darrick and Stephanie Gordon
Most memorable high school moment: My freshman year I was an alternate for a state relay team in track. Even though I did not compete it was so fun to go up to UW-LaCrosse and get to bond with my team and watch them compete at state.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Shimon in English; Mr. Shimon was the teacher that taught me the most throughout high school and made me a better writer and student overall.
School activities/clubs: Renaissance Club
School athletics: Basketball, track
Honors, letters or awards: Girls Track and Field MVP: Freshman and Sophomore Year
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I love to read; go to the beach; and hang out with family and friends.
College choice: Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Intended major/field of study: Film
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, resilient, and kind
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day work on a film or TV set and be apart of a production team.