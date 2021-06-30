 Skip to main content
2021 Mahone Scholar: Zipporah Gordon of Tremper High School
Name: Zipporah Gordon

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Zippy

Parents: Darrick and Stephanie Gordon

Most memorable high school moment: My freshman year I was an alternate for a state relay team in track. Even though I did not compete it was so fun to go up to UW-LaCrosse and get to bond with my team and watch them compete at state.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Shimon in English; Mr. Shimon was the teacher that taught me the most throughout high school and made me a better writer and student overall.

School activities/clubs: Renaissance Club

School athletics: Basketball, track

Honors, letters or awards: Girls Track and Field MVP: Freshman and Sophomore Year

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I love to read; go to the beach; and hang out with family and friends.

College choice: Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Intended major/field of study: Film

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, resilient, and kind

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day work on a film or TV set and be apart of a production team.

