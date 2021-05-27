2021 Today's Teen: Aaron Claypool of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Aaron Claypool
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Danny and Therese Claypool
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my first time at SCDC (DECA's State Competition). Having fun with friends and even making new friends from across Wisconsin was an unforgettable experience. Competition, long study sessions with the chapter, DECA Dance, putting all of our phones in a blender to hear the feedback, closing session ... SCDC has given me so many great memories.
Most influential teacher: Patrick Metzler in AP Biology; Mr. Metzler has not only fostered my interest biology, but has helped me understand that school is not solely about getting perfect scores and straight A's, but truly learning things. You aren't learning if your aren't making mistakes.
School activities/clubs: DECA, Link Crew, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, student government
School athletics: Golf
School offices held: Vice President of Senior Class; Secretary of Science Olympiad
Honors, letters or awards: National Honors Society Membership; Honor Roll; Top 5% Class Rank; 2nd Place Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making at Districts and State (DECA); AP Scholar; 100+ Hours of Community Service; Academic Letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Youth Leader at St. Mary's Lutheran Church Youth Group; Weekly volunteer at Grace Welcome Center Food Bank; Event Director of Brother 2 Brother; Golfing; Hanging out with Friends and Family; Watching movies
College choice: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C., or University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
Intended major/field of study: Business Pre-med
Role model: My father
Three words that best describe my role model: Perseverant, Overachieving, Wise
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a surgeon. Although I am unsure on what specialty, science and health is my passion and I know I want to help others.