2021 Today's Teen: Adrianna Terrell of Bradford High School

Name: Adrianna Terrell
School: Bradford High School
Parents: Douglas and Cindy Terrell
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was being a part of the cheerleading team all four years. I love going to competitions and bonding with my teammates. I remember going to LaCrosse for our first state competition and being so excited that we made it to the finals. We always support everyone and push each other to do our best.
Most influential teacher: Tina Wozniak in Dance class; I loved attending Ms. Wozniak’s class everyday. She taught me new styles of dance that I had never tried. She also sparked my interest in doing my own choreography. I admire how she was able to take students will all different types of dance backgrounds and put on a successful show. She was always supportive and encouraging of everyone in the class.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, yearbook
School athletics: Cheerleading
Honors, letters or awards: Academic Letters; Honor Roll, AP Distinction; Mayors Youth Commission Award; Showstopper Magazine Dancer Across America
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Step by Step Dance Team; Lord of Life Church; Actor’s Craft; Photography; Traveling; Playing with my cats
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Business or Dance
Role model: My Mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Helpful, Supportive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would like to be successful and the best that I can in my future career. I would also like to make a positive impact in people’s lives. I hope to be in the entertainment business through dance, choreography, or some aspect of the performing arts. I would also like to be able to teach dance to kids, regardless of any obstacles they may have.