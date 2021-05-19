2021 Today's Teen: Alex Jimenez of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Alex Jimenez

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Mother's name: Janine Miller

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I was in culinary arts, I received a certificate for customer service.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Wisnefski in Senior English; She helped me reach my goals and she also pushed me to greater heights to achieve my goal of going to college.

Other school activities: Working Out to be Physically Stronger

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Work out on a regular basis

College choice: Shepherd's College in Union Grove

Intended major/field of study: Culinary Arts

Role model: Chef Kyle Rudin

Three words that best describe my role model: Inspiring, Extraordinary, Relatable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would like to become a chef and open my own restaurant. I would also like to own a cabin in the woods and go hunting.