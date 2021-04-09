 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Today's Teen: Alexander Pearson of Hillcrest School
alert

2021 Today's Teen: Alexander Pearson of Hillcrest School

{{featured_button_text}}
Alexander Pearson

Alexander Pearson

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Alexander Pearson

School: Hillcrest School

Nickname: Zander

Parents: Melvin Miller and Brandy Pearson

Most memorable high school moment: Art was fun, I got to draw different picture I like to do. I enjoyed playing basketball in the gym.

Most influential teacher: Omar Dyer in Physical Education; He likes to make us laugh.

School activities: Building model cars club, Firefighter mentoring club, Tree Club, Disc Golf

Honors, letters or awards: Hillcrest Awards include Academic Achievement Award, English Effort Award, Science Effort Award, Social Studies Effort Award, Artistic Ability Award, Sportsmanship Award, and the Reliability Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Play sports like kickball or soccer; I do like to play Nerf wars; I like to play BayBlades, and I enjoy FNAF. I work for Saint Vincent. I load boxes and donations. I enjoy sports with Special Olympics. I have achieved over 200 hours of volunteering in High School.

College choice: Considering technical college in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Non-profit work

Role model: Dr. Eitan Benzaquen

Three words that best describe my role model: Makes me laugh, likes to dance and sing.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Money saving skills so I don't spend all of it.

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert