2021 Today's Teen: Alexander Pearson of Hillcrest School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Alexander Pearson

School: Hillcrest School

Nickname: Zander

Parents: Melvin Miller and Brandy Pearson

Most memorable high school moment: Art was fun, I got to draw different picture I like to do. I enjoyed playing basketball in the gym.

Most influential teacher: Omar Dyer in Physical Education; He likes to make us laugh.

School activities: Building model cars club, Firefighter mentoring club, Tree Club, Disc Golf

Honors, letters or awards: Hillcrest Awards include Academic Achievement Award, English Effort Award, Science Effort Award, Social Studies Effort Award, Artistic Ability Award, Sportsmanship Award, and the Reliability Award