2021 Today's Teen: Alexander Pearson of Hillcrest School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Alexander Pearson
School: Hillcrest School
Nickname: Zander
Parents: Melvin Miller and Brandy Pearson
Most memorable high school moment: Art was fun, I got to draw different picture I like to do. I enjoyed playing basketball in the gym.
Most influential teacher: Omar Dyer in Physical Education; He likes to make us laugh.
School activities: Building model cars club, Firefighter mentoring club, Tree Club, Disc Golf
Honors, letters or awards: Hillcrest Awards include Academic Achievement Award, English Effort Award, Science Effort Award, Social Studies Effort Award, Artistic Ability Award, Sportsmanship Award, and the Reliability Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Play sports like kickball or soccer; I do like to play Nerf wars; I like to play BayBlades, and I enjoy FNAF. I work for Saint Vincent. I load boxes and donations. I enjoy sports with Special Olympics. I have achieved over 200 hours of volunteering in High School.
College choice: Considering technical college in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Non-profit work
Role model: Dr. Eitan Benzaquen
Three words that best describe my role model: Makes me laugh, likes to dance and sing.
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Money saving skills so I don't spend all of it.