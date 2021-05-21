 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Today's Teen: Alexandra Denman of Central High School
alert

2021 Today's Teen: Alexandra Denman of Central High School

{{featured_button_text}}
Alexandra Denman

Alexandra Denman

Name: Alexandra Denman

School: Central High School

Nickname: Alex

Parents: Mike and Sandy Denman in Salem

Most memorable high school moment: When I scored a goal in a varsity soccer game my freshman year.

Most influential teacher: Cheryl Bell of AP Calculus BC; Ms. Bell always believed in me and pushed me to do better. She has given me confidence and influenced me to pursue higher math courses.

School activities/clubs: DECA, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors

School athletics: Soccer

School offices held: President of Future Business Leaders of America and DECA; President of Peer Helpers; Treasurer of National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: 3-time DECA State Qualifier; Captain of the Girls Varsity Soccer Team; Academic Letter

Intended major/field of study: Biology

Role model: My older sister, Nicole

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, caring, and dependable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to work in the medical field

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert