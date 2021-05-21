2021 Today's Teen: Alexandra Denman of Central High School

Name: Alexandra Denman
School: Central High School
Nickname: Alex
Parents: Mike and Sandy Denman in Salem
Most memorable high school moment: When I scored a goal in a varsity soccer game my freshman year.
Most influential teacher: Cheryl Bell of AP Calculus BC; Ms. Bell always believed in me and pushed me to do better. She has given me confidence and influenced me to pursue higher math courses.
School activities/clubs: DECA, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors
School athletics: Soccer
School offices held: President of Future Business Leaders of America and DECA; President of Peer Helpers; Treasurer of National Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: 3-time DECA State Qualifier; Captain of the Girls Varsity Soccer Team; Academic Letter
Intended major/field of study: Biology
Role model: My older sister, Nicole
Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, caring, and dependable
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to work in the medical field