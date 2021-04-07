 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Alyssa Cecchi of Christian Life High School
2021 Today's Teen: Alyssa Cecchi of Christian Life High School

Alyssa Cecchi

Alyssa Cecchi

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Alyssa Cecchi

School: Christian Life High School

Parents: Steven and Kimberly Cecchi of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: When my cheer team and I won 3rd at State in our final competition

Most influential teacher: Mrs.Martinez in Spanish; Mrs.Martinez has not only helped me with my spanish courses, but she has also helped me with writing a college letter of recommendation and recommendation letter for NHS. She is a very caring person who always puts others before herself.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society

School athletics: Cheerleading, golf

Honors, letters or awards: Most Improved-Cheerleading 2019, President’s Education Awards Program-Outstanding Academic Achievement Award 2019

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I work at Panera in Kenosha and I enjoy volunteering and traveling.

College choice: UW-Whitewater

Intended major/field of study: Communication Sciences and Disorders-Speech Language Pathologist

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, driven, hard-working

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My hope is to become a successful Speech Language Pathologist and help kids progress in their speaking abilities.

