2021 Today's Teen: Alyssa G. Davison of Bradford High School
2021 Today's Teen: Alyssa G. Davison of Bradford High School

Name: Alyssa G. Davison

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Jacob and Anne Davison

Most memorable high school moment: Junior year spirit week, especially when we won the spirit stick!

Most influential teacher: Ryan Peyer in AP Environmental; Mr. Peyer is very passionate about what he teaches and shows it through his positive attitude everyday in class! He taught me and many others how to care for our environment and he made us aware of our carbon footprint.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government, Bradford Daily News Anchor

School athletics: Softball, tennis

School offices held: President of National Honors Society, Junior and Senior Class Historian, Varsity Tennis Captain

Honors, letters or awards: Tennis Coaches Award; Tennis MVP; Platinum Student; Bradford High School; Honor Roll; Bradford High School; 150+ Volunteer Hours; 1st Place District Competition Wisconsin DECA

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I enjoy reading, painting, hammocking with friends, and being a tennis camp counselor.

College choice: UW- Madison

Intended major/field of study: Marketing

Role model: Greta Thunberg

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, passionate, intelligent

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: One day I hope to advertise for non-profits that help the community.

