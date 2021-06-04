2021 Today's Teen: Amari Patterson of Tremper High School

Most memorable high school moment: I would say my most memorable high school moment is when I was on the stage for a choir concert with my other classmates/close friends and singing with them and that brought me joy and i wish i could go back to those moments.

Most influential teacher: Louis Rideaux in Mathematics; The reason I pick Mr.Rideaux is because i had him as a coach for 3 years and a teacher for 1 year and we have a very close bond and he is a teacher you can go to if you needed to talk about anything. During the basketball season he would even offer help with math homework so we all were passing our class. He always wanted us to focus on school before the sport and in my eyes he is one of the most influential teachers at Tremper