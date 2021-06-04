2021 Today's Teen: Amari Patterson of Tremper High School

Name: Amari Patterson
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Esua Patterson and Patrica Johnson
Most memorable high school moment: I would say my most memorable high school moment is when I was on the stage for a choir concert with my other classmates/close friends and singing with them and that brought me joy and i wish i could go back to those moments.
Most influential teacher: Louis Rideaux in Mathematics; The reason I pick Mr.Rideaux is because i had him as a coach for 3 years and a teacher for 1 year and we have a very close bond and he is a teacher you can go to if you needed to talk about anything. During the basketball season he would even offer help with math homework so we all were passing our class. He always wanted us to focus on school before the sport and in my eyes he is one of the most influential teachers at Tremper
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals,
School athletics: Basketball, track, volleyball
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll the last two years; I have a Presidential award from my 8th grade year and I have academic scholarships offers
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I like to go out and play basketball with friends and just sometimes just by myself and just hanging out with friends and family,. If I'm not doing that then I'm working out or relaxing.
College choice: Maybe UW-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Cyber security/Computer science
Role model: My Dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, loving, motivational
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I just hope that i have a successful life with a family living in a beautiful home and that i can help my parents out with whatever they need.