2021 Today's Teen: Anna Carroll of Wilmot HIgh School

Name: Anna Carroll
School: Wilmot High School
Parents: Scott Carroll and Jennifer Vozel
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was the awards ceremony for the 2021 Academic Decathlon state competition. Our team won state for the eighth year in a row, and I was the overall top scorer in the state. Although all of our competitions have been virtual this year, our parents and teachers came together in the school auditorium to celebrate with us and make the ceremony feel as special as possible.
Most influential teacher: Donald Serkowski in Social Studies and Academic Decathlon; Mr. Serkowski has been one of my biggest supporters throughout high school. He has encouraged me to try new things, like performing in the school musical; provided me a second family through the Academic Decathlon team; and built my confidence in my ability to achieve my goals and embrace my individual strengths.
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, National Honor Society
School offices held: National Honor Society President
Honors, letters or awards: National Merit Letter of Commendation; National Hispanic Recognition Program Award; various Academic Decathlon awards, including Overall State Top Scorer 2021 and Scholastic State Top Scorer 2020, 2021; AP Scholar with Distinction
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteerism; dance
College choice: Loyola University Chicago
Intended major/field of study: Patent law
Role model: My mom, Jenny Vozel
Three words that best describe my role model: Resilient, selfless, supportive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to empower others through my legal practice and to be a partner at a law firm.