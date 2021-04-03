2021 Today's Teen: Anna Wischnowski of Wilmot High School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Anna Wischnowski
School: Wilmot High School
Nickname: Schnowski
Parents: Thomas and Lauren Wischnowski, Trevor
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when our 2019 softball team won the sectional championship to give us a bid at State. This feeling was indescribable and still gives me chills when I think about it.
Most influential teacher: Kristen Gendron in Eighth Grade Math; Mrs. Gendron was a positive influence in and out of the classroom. Her enthusiasm for learning was contagious and she made difficult situations achievable. She is one of the main reasons why I wanted to go into the educational field. I hope to one day make the same positive impact she has made on me and so many other students.
School activities/clubs: Future Educators Association, Link Crew
School athletics: Softball, volleyball
Honors, letters or awards: Scholar Athlete Award; Second Team All-Conference 2018; Second Team All-Conference 2019; Softball Varsity Letter 2018; Softball Varsity Letter 2019; Softball Varsity Letter 2020; Volleyball Varsity Letter 2020
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Travel softball; Baking; Going on hikes/walks; Kayaking; Hanging out with friends and family
College choice: University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Intended major/field of study: Communication Sciences and Disorders
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Confident, strong, and ambitious
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a speech pathologist in the education field. I want to give kids the opportunity to overcome their obstacles and feel confident in themselves.