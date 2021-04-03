2021 Today's Teen: Anna Wischnowski of Wilmot High School

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when our 2019 softball team won the sectional championship to give us a bid at State. This feeling was indescribable and still gives me chills when I think about it.

Most influential teacher: Kristen Gendron in Eighth Grade Math; Mrs. Gendron was a positive influence in and out of the classroom. Her enthusiasm for learning was contagious and she made difficult situations achievable. She is one of the main reasons why I wanted to go into the educational field. I hope to one day make the same positive impact she has made on me and so many other students.