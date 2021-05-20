 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Ben Massoglia of Bradford High School
{{featured_button_text}}
Name:  Ben Massoglia

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Todd and Cathy Massoglia

Most memorable high school moment: Winning the regional championship in basketball

Most influential teacher: Shawnelle Gross in Study Hall; He goes above and beyond to make sure everything is going well with you and truly cares about his students. He is always checking up on us and preparing us for the future.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, volleyball

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll every semester, 4 time varsity athletic letter, academic letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Baseball, Weightlifting, learning about the stock market and hanging with friends

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Actuarial Science

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Independent, Motivator

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a successful career and become a millionaire

