2021 Today's Teen: Ben Massoglia of Bradford High School

Name: Ben Massoglia
School: Bradford High School
Parents: Todd and Cathy Massoglia
Most memorable high school moment: Winning the regional championship in basketball
Most influential teacher: Shawnelle Gross in Study Hall; He goes above and beyond to make sure everything is going well with you and truly cares about his students. He is always checking up on us and preparing us for the future.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government
School athletics: Baseball, basketball, volleyball
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll every semester, 4 time varsity athletic letter, academic letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Baseball, Weightlifting, learning about the stock market and hanging with friends
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Actuarial Science
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Independent, Motivator
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a successful career and become a millionaire