2021 Today's Teen: Benjamin Wirch of Indian Trail High School
2021 Today's Teen: Benjamin Wirch of Indian Trail High School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Benjamin Wirch

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Jeff and Kristin Wirch of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My favorite part about high school was going to football and basketball games with all my friends.

Most influential teacher: Josh Mayerak in AP Computer Science; Mr. Mayerak taught me so much about my computer science and really helped set me up to be successful in college and in the real world.

School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, jazz band, Link Crew, National Honor Society, wind ensemble. Safe School Ambassadors

School athletics: Cross country, swimming

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Honors

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Outside of school I enjoy biking, hanging out with my friends, and tinkering with electronic things.

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science

Role model: Steve Jobs

Three words that best describe my role model: Smart, hardworking and confident

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to get a degree in computer science and get a job doing what I love!

