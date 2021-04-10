2021 Today's Teen: Benjamin Wirch of Indian Trail High School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Benjamin Wirch

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Jeff and Kristin Wirch of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My favorite part about high school was going to football and basketball games with all my friends.

Most influential teacher: Josh Mayerak in AP Computer Science; Mr. Mayerak taught me so much about my computer science and really helped set me up to be successful in college and in the real world.

School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, jazz band, Link Crew, National Honor Society, wind ensemble. Safe School Ambassadors

School athletics: Cross country, swimming

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Honors