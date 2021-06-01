2021 Today's Teen: Brooke Clements of Tremper High School

Name: Brooke Clements

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Michael and Becky Clements

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was performing with the Tremper Golden Strings at the Midwest Clinic in Chicago in December 2018. We were able to perform in front of so many amazing prominent musicians and it was because of that performance that we were invited to play in Scotland.

Most influential teacher: Helen Breitenbach in Orchestra; Ms. Breitenbach is one of the many strong and empowering woman that I look up to in my life because of not only how she treats others, but how she handles herself and pushes through adversity and becomes a stronger person because of it.

School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, orchestra, Renaissance Club, student government, Golden Strings

School athletics: Basketball, football, soccer, volleyball

School offices held: Captain of the Soccer team; Captain of the Basketball Team; Captain of the Volleyball Team.