2021 Today's Teen: Brooke Clements of Tremper High School

Name: Brooke Clements
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Michael and Becky Clements
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was performing with the Tremper Golden Strings at the Midwest Clinic in Chicago in December 2018. We were able to perform in front of so many amazing prominent musicians and it was because of that performance that we were invited to play in Scotland.
Most influential teacher: Helen Breitenbach in Orchestra; Ms. Breitenbach is one of the many strong and empowering woman that I look up to in my life because of not only how she treats others, but how she handles herself and pushes through adversity and becomes a stronger person because of it.
School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, orchestra, Renaissance Club, student government, Golden Strings
School athletics: Basketball, football, soccer, volleyball
School offices held: Captain of the Soccer team; Captain of the Basketball Team; Captain of the Volleyball Team.
Honors, letters or awards: DAR Good Citizen Award; Volleyball All-Conference Honorable Mention 2019; Basketball Second Team All-County 2021; Basketball Third Team All-Conference 2021; Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention 2020; Soccer First Team All-Conference 2019; Soccer Offensive MVP 2019; Holy Rosary Athlete Nominee; Homecoming Queen
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Club Soccer; Saint Mary's Music Group
College choice: Bryant and Stratton in Wauwatosa, WI
Intended major/field of study: Criminal Justice
Role model: Sandra Riese
Three words that best describe my role model: Resilient, Selfless, Kindhearted
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to enter the forensic field and help to solve difficult cases to help others.