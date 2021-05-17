2021 Today's Teen: Brooklyn Stevenson of Tremper High School

Name: Brooklyn Stevenson
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Levi Stevenson and Cheryl Englund
Most memorable high school moment: Receiving an award from my fellow Tremper Trojanette dance team girls was one of the most memorable moments in high school.
Most influential teacher: Daniel Shimon in American Literature and Composition (sophomore year) and AP Literature and Composition (senior year); He encourages his students to think for themselves and encourages us to share our thoughts which produces inciteful conversations that further our learning. I feel that I benefit from every one of his classes and that I not only learn all there is to know about the specific curriculum, but further appreciative lessons originating from the curriculum as well. With his understanding of the capability and extent to which we can expand our minds at this age, his class provides not only necessary information for our future, but also some of life's great motifs.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, Link Crew, newspaper
School athletics: Dance team, soccer
Honors, letters or awards: Academic All American through soccer; Team awards such as most improved for dance and soccer as well as coaches award for dance; National Society of High School Scholars
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Studio dance; writing; card/board games
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Intended major/field of study: Journalism/Communications
Role model: Emma Watson
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Kind, Skilled
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to make a difference and be a voice for those who feel they have no power to make a difference. I hope that through writing I can establish a connection with readers that will help them to understand certain things happening in life or that will help them feel less alone.