2021 Today's Teen: Caleb Stanford of Christian Life High School
2021 Today's Teen: Caleb Stanford of Christian Life High School

Name: Caleb Stanford

School: Christian Life High School

Parents: Dan and Suzanne Stanford

Most influential teacher: Mr. Jedrzejczyk in Duel Enrollment Critical Thinking and Writing; Mr. J taught me how to see the world and the opinions of others from a plethora of perspectives that challenged my ow worldview and pushed me to think beyond the bounds of my own environment. His class was thought provoking and meaningful to me because of all of the culturally rich principles I learned and better yet a know how of when and where to apply them. I learned how to think critically, write persuasively, and seek knowledge indefinitely.

School activities/clubs: Drama Club, leadership team, National Honor Society, newspaper, student government, Turning Point USA

School offices held: President of Turning Point USA; Chief Editor of The Spero; Representative at The Wisconsin Leadership Seminar; Secretary of National Junior Honor Society; Community Committee Co-Leader of National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: Nominated for Wisconsin Leadership Seminar; Nominated for Badger Boys; Gold Presidential Award; Silver Presidential Award; Kenosha Youth in Governance Representative on the Finance and Administration Committee

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Novelist; political activist; aeroponic farming research; theater; film; screenplay writing; bookworm; martial artist

College choice: Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Intended major/field of study: A double major in finance and economics with a focus on entrepreneurship

Role model: My father and best friend, Pastor Dan Stanford

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate; witty; endearing

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime:  hope to write a New York Times bestseller, start a company that helps combat a societal ailment I am passionate about: world hunger, Climate Change, or Artificial Intelligence, and run for a seat in Congress.

