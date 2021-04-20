2021 Today's Teen: Caleb Stanford of Christian Life High School

Most influential teacher: Mr. Jedrzejczyk in Duel Enrollment Critical Thinking and Writing; Mr. J taught me how to see the world and the opinions of others from a plethora of perspectives that challenged my ow worldview and pushed me to think beyond the bounds of my own environment. His class was thought provoking and meaningful to me because of all of the culturally rich principles I learned and better yet a know how of when and where to apply them. I learned how to think critically, write persuasively, and seek knowledge indefinitely.