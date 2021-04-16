2021 Today's Teen: Casey Christiansen of Wilmot HIgh School

 Skip to main content
Name: Casey Christiansen

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Jerry and Kimberly Christiansen of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: Winning regional finals my senior year as captain of the basketball team

Most influential teacher: Keiya Square in Weight Training; He introduced me to lifting and always pushes me to do my best, not only when working out but also outside of the weight room. He is always willing to sit down and talk about life with his students and lends a listening ear to any kid who needs it.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Educator's Rising

School athletics: Basketball, golf, soccer, track, managing the football team

School offices held: Vice president of student government junior year; co-president of Educator's Rising junior and senior year

Honors, letters or awards: Seven semesters of honor roll; scholar-athlete; one varsity letter and captain one year in basketball; 3 varsity letters in track; one varsity letter in golf; four varsity letters in soccer and team captain 2 years

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: baking; working out

College choice: Winona (Minn.) State University

Intended major/field of study: Elementary education

Role model: Jerod Boyd

Three words that best describe my role model: Unselfish, empathetic, sincere

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to become a teacher and create a safe and welcoming environment for all students that walk into my classroom.

