2021 Today's Teen: Chantelle Schoolcraft of Central High School

Most memorable high school moment: When I went on the France Trip my sophomore year and got to spend 5 days with a French family, experiencing their life and culture. As well as going to a French high school and meeting so many amazing students, who I eventually became friends with.

Most influential teacher: Julia (Madame) Price in French; Before taking French with Madame Price, I knew nothing about the French language and culture. With her guidance and help, I learned so much more about France and how wonderful speaking a different language can be. As I fell in love with learning this language, I realized that I would like to minor in French in college