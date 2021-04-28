2021 Today's Teen: Chantelle Schoolcraft of Central High School

Name: Chantelle Schoolcraft
School: Central High School
Parents: Ronald and Marjorie Schoolcraft
Most memorable high school moment: When I went on the France Trip my sophomore year and got to spend 5 days with a French family, experiencing their life and culture. As well as going to a French high school and meeting so many amazing students, who I eventually became friends with.
Most influential teacher: Julia (Madame) Price in French; Before taking French with Madame Price, I knew nothing about the French language and culture. With her guidance and help, I learned so much more about France and how wonderful speaking a different language can be. As I fell in love with learning this language, I realized that I would like to minor in French in college
School activities/clubs: Concert band, freshman mentors, marching band, pep band, wind ensemble, yearbook, French Honor Society
School athletics: Cheerleading, cross country, Bowling
School offices held: Senior Treasuer of the French Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: Cum laude; Varsity letter recipient in bowling; Yearly honor roll; Senior year Student of the Month of November
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: All Star Cheer at Rockstar Athletics; Spending time with family and friends; Watching movies; Traveling; Bowling; Listening to music
College choice: I will most likely go to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, hardworking, and adventurous
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate with a bachelor's degree in nursing. In the future I would like to work as a pediatric nurse traveling the world with the use of speaking French. Traveling the world with my family is also one of my major goals that I would love to accomplish.