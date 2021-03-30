 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Chloe Garofalo of Reuther High School
2021 Today's Teen: Chloe Garofalo of Reuther High School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Chloe Garofalo

School: Reuther High School

Parents: Daniel and Julie Garofalo of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Going to State in 2019 with my softball team.

Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in AP Government and Politics; Mr. Chike helped me see that my voice matters when it comes to shaping the country into a place I want to live and feel safe in.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, orchestra, student government

School athletics: Cross country, softball, volleyball

School offices held: Junior class president for student government; NHS historian on the executive board; SGA secretary on the executive board; 2 year varsity captain for softball

Honors, letters or awards: 1st team all conference-softball; Honorable mention all district-softball

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading, baking, working out

College choice: University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

Intended major/field of study: Exercise science

Role model: My Grandpa

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, trustworthy, and reliable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be successful in college on and off the softball field and become an athletic trainer in hopes to help athletes like me train and recover so they can perform at their best.

