2021 Today's Teen: Chloe Garofalo of Reuther High School

Name: Chloe Garofalo
School: Reuther High School
Parents: Daniel and Julie Garofalo of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Going to State in 2019 with my softball team.
Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in AP Government and Politics; Mr. Chike helped me see that my voice matters when it comes to shaping the country into a place I want to live and feel safe in.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, orchestra, student government
School athletics: Cross country, softball, volleyball
School offices held: Junior class president for student government; NHS historian on the executive board; SGA secretary on the executive board; 2 year varsity captain for softball
Honors, letters or awards: 1st team all conference-softball; Honorable mention all district-softball
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading, baking, working out
College choice: University of Wisconsin Eau Claire
Intended major/field of study: Exercise science
Role model: My Grandpa
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, trustworthy, and reliable
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be successful in college on and off the softball field and become an athletic trainer in hopes to help athletes like me train and recover so they can perform at their best.