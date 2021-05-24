2021 Today's Teen: Conner Marshall of Wilmot High School

Name: Conner Marshall
School: Wilmot High School
Parents: Cole and Stephanie Marshall of Trevor
Most memorable high school moment: Having the opportunity to build projects that would go to benefit the special needs students at Wilmot.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Morrow in Drafting 1, Drafting 2, Advance Drafting; Mr. Morrow always pushed me and help me grow my CAD/CAM skills. He would challenge me with projects that I would need to work through many problems to complete.
School activities/clubs: International Club, Link Crew, stage crew, SkillsUSA
School athletics: Soccer
School offices held: Lead Set Builder; SkillsUsa President; Varsity Soccer Captain
Honors, letters or awards: Eagle Scout ;All Conference Honorable Mention; 3 Time Varsity Letter Recipient
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Disc Golf; Boy Scouts; RC Car Racing
College choice: Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich.
Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering Technology
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Work with CNC Machines, and Travel