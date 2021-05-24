 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Conner Marshall of Wilmot High School
2021 Today's Teen: Conner Marshall of Wilmot High School

Name:  Conner Marshall

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Cole and Stephanie Marshall of Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: Having the opportunity to build projects that would go to benefit the special needs students at Wilmot.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Morrow in Drafting 1, Drafting 2, Advance Drafting; Mr. Morrow always pushed me and help me grow my CAD/CAM skills. He would challenge me with projects that I would need to work through many problems to complete.

School activities/clubs: International Club, Link Crew, stage crew, SkillsUSA

School athletics: Soccer

School offices held: Lead Set Builder; SkillsUsa President; Varsity Soccer Captain

Honors, letters or awards: Eagle Scout ;All Conference Honorable Mention; 3 Time Varsity Letter Recipient

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Disc Golf; Boy Scouts; RC Car Racing

College choice: Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich.

Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering Technology

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Work with CNC Machines, and Travel

