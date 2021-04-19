2021 Today's Teen: Delaney Hawkins of Central High School

Name: Delaney Hawkins
School: Central High School
Parents: Rob and Lori Hawkins of Bristol
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was on a school softball trip from Chippewa Falls my sophomore year. We took a coach bus, and on the way home we picked up pizza and messed around the entire four hour drive back to school. We danced wildly and screamed every song while our coaches sat in the front trying to ignore us (it was nearly impossible). My teammates and I still talk about how fun that day was.
Most influential teacher: Julia Price in French 1 through AP French; Madame Price has been my teacher every year since my first day of freshman year. She has helped me learn and grow, not only as a student, but as an individual in the last 3 and a half years, and I could not be more thankful. Madame has always been there for me, and it seemed fitting her last year as a teacher was also my last year at Central.
School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, leadership team, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Club); French Honors Society
School athletics: Softball, tennis
School offices held: Student Council Vice President (2020-2021); Student Council Treasurer (2019-2020)
Honors, letters or awards: Summa Cum Laude; Lettered in softball, tennis, and academics; Student of the Month January 2021
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: WI Lightning Fastpitch (travel softball)
College choice: University of Wisconsin- Madison
Intended major/field of study: Zoology
Role model: Jane Goodall
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, brave, smart
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After I earn my DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine), I hope to one day open my own veterinary facility so I can continue my passion of working with animals. I want to be influential in my community, wherever that will be, so I am not just making a difference in my patients' and their families' lives, but everyone else in the community.