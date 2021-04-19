2021 Today's Teen: Delaney Hawkins of Central High School

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was on a school softball trip from Chippewa Falls my sophomore year. We took a coach bus, and on the way home we picked up pizza and messed around the entire four hour drive back to school. We danced wildly and screamed every song while our coaches sat in the front trying to ignore us (it was nearly impossible). My teammates and I still talk about how fun that day was.

Most influential teacher: Julia Price in French 1 through AP French; Madame Price has been my teacher every year since my first day of freshman year. She has helped me learn and grow, not only as a student, but as an individual in the last 3 and a half years, and I could not be more thankful. Madame has always been there for me, and it seemed fitting her last year as a teacher was also my last year at Central.