2021 Today's Teen: Dylan Eckhart of Central High School

Name: Dylan Eckhart

School: Central High School

Nickname: Dilly

Parents: Jake and Julie Eckhart of Bristol

Most memorable high school moment: Beating Wilmot in football my senior year

Most influential teacher: Brenda Bursek-Krekling (Ms. BK) in English; she helped me start off in forensics, where I started competing in radio broadcasting.

School activities/clubs: Forensics, freshman mentors, jazz band

School athletics: Football, wrestling

Honors, letters or awards: State qualifier for forensics and jazz band; lettered in football, wrestling, and forensics

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hunting; watching sports; hanging out with friends and family

College choice: UW-Oshkosh

Intended major/field of study: Sports Broadcasting

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Supportive; Hard-working; Responsible

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to get married, start a family, and have a successful career as a sports broadcaster

