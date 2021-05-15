2021 Today's Teen: Dylan Eckhart of Central High School

Name: Dylan Eckhart
School: Central High School
Nickname: Dilly
Parents: Jake and Julie Eckhart of Bristol
Most memorable high school moment: Beating Wilmot in football my senior year
Most influential teacher: Brenda Bursek-Krekling (Ms. BK) in English; she helped me start off in forensics, where I started competing in radio broadcasting.
School activities/clubs: Forensics, freshman mentors, jazz band
School athletics: Football, wrestling
Honors, letters or awards: State qualifier for forensics and jazz band; lettered in football, wrestling, and forensics
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hunting; watching sports; hanging out with friends and family
College choice: UW-Oshkosh
Intended major/field of study: Sports Broadcasting
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Supportive; Hard-working; Responsible
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to get married, start a family, and have a successful career as a sports broadcaster