2021 Today's Teen: Edward Hodges of Shoreland Lutheran High School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Edward Hodges
School: Shoreland Lutheran High School
Parents: Marcus Hodges and Juvida Robbins
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was our 2020 homecoming dance. The music was great, but more importantly, I was able to let my guard down and have fun with my friends. It was a lot of fun and it was a night to remember.
Most influential teacher: Stephen Roekle in Economics; I enjoy his class because of the passion and enthusiasm he brings. I like how he uses real-world examples of the concepts we are learning about, so we have a broader understanding of its application in the real world. Also, he is easily approachable and has no problem re-explaining something that I don't understand.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, orchestra, Chess Club
School athletics: Track
Honors, letters or awards: Academic letter; Orchestra Letter; Honor Roll
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I play the cello in my local youth orchestra; I also enjoy watching documentaries about ancient civilizations
College choice: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Intended major/field of study: Doctor of Physical Therapy
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, Dedicated, Knowledgeable
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan on earning a doctor of physical therapy degree and helping as many people as possible regain control over their lives.