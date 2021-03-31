 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Edward Hodges of Shoreland Lutheran High School
2021 Today's Teen: Edward Hodges of Shoreland Lutheran High School

  • Updated
Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Edward Hodges

School: Shoreland Lutheran High School

Parents: Marcus Hodges and Juvida Robbins

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was our 2020 homecoming dance. The music was great, but more importantly, I was able to let my guard down and have fun with my friends. It was a lot of fun and it was a night to remember.

Most influential teacher: Stephen Roekle in Economics; I enjoy his class because of the passion and enthusiasm he brings. I like how he uses real-world examples of the concepts we are learning about, so we have a broader understanding of its application in the real world. Also, he is easily approachable and has no problem re-explaining something that I don't understand.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, orchestra, Chess Club

School athletics: Track

Honors, letters or awards: Academic letter; Orchestra Letter; Honor Roll

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I play the cello in my local youth orchestra; I also enjoy watching documentaries about ancient civilizations

College choice: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Doctor of Physical Therapy

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, Dedicated, Knowledgeable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan on earning a doctor of physical therapy degree and helping as many people as possible regain control over their lives.

