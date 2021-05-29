2021 Today's Teen: Elliana Zerr of Wilmot HIgh School

Name: Elliana Zerr
School: Wilmot High School
Nickname: Elli
Parents: Shawn and Melanie Zerr of Genoa City
Most memorable high school moment: I will never forget stepping out on stage during my first ever show at Wilmot. I was in the fall play, Dearly Departed, during my freshman year. I had a small role, but when I first looked out at the audience on opening night, I fell in love with theatre and I knew I would never be the same.
Most influential teacher: Emily Soley-Johnson in AP Calculus AB; Mrs. Soley-Johnson went above and beyond to not only teach me the material but also to learn who I am as a person and check-in with my mental health. She taught me how to tackle difficult problems and how to find the good in every situation.
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, concert band. choir/madrigals, forensics, Key Club, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, performing arts/theater, student government, wind ensemble, Key Change (acapella group)
School athletics: Swimming
School offices held: Key Club Vice President; Link Crew Commissioner
Honors, letters or awards: Freshman Choir Student of the Year; 2 Band letters
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading; Going on adventures; Painting
College choice: Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa
Intended major/field of study: Biology (pre-dentistry track)
Role model: Cinderella
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, hard-working, and courageous.
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: If anything, I want to make the world a happier place. Whether that means making one person smile, or a thousand, I want to change the world, one smile at a time.