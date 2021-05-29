 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Today's Teen: Elliana Zerr of Wilmot HIgh School
alert

2021 Today's Teen: Elliana Zerr of Wilmot HIgh School

{{featured_button_text}}
Elliana Zerr

Elliana Zerr

Name: Elliana Zerr

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Elli

Parents: Shawn and Melanie Zerr of Genoa City

Most memorable high school moment: I will never forget stepping out on stage during my first ever show at Wilmot. I was in the fall play, Dearly Departed, during my freshman year. I had a small role, but when I first looked out at the audience on opening night, I fell in love with theatre and I knew I would never be the same.

Most influential teacher: Emily Soley-Johnson in AP Calculus AB; Mrs. Soley-Johnson went above and beyond to not only teach me the material but also to learn who I am as a person and check-in with my mental health. She taught me how to tackle difficult problems and how to find the good in every situation.

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, concert band. choir/madrigals, forensics, Key Club, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, performing arts/theater, student government, wind ensemble, Key Change (acapella group)

School athletics: Swimming

School offices held: Key Club Vice President; Link Crew Commissioner

Honors, letters or awards: Freshman Choir Student of the Year; 2 Band letters

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading; Going on adventures; Painting

College choice: Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa

Intended major/field of study: Biology (pre-dentistry track)

Role model: Cinderella

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, hard-working, and courageous.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: If anything, I want to make the world a happier place. Whether that means making one person smile, or a thousand, I want to change the world, one smile at a time.

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Retired Air Force crew chief-turned-educator teaches Horlick students to fly drones, find jobs in aviation
Local News

Watch now: Retired Air Force crew chief-turned-educator teaches Horlick students to fly drones, find jobs in aviation

  • Updated

James Bucholtz, a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Horlick High School, said students can learn how to program and fix drones, and may be able to start an aviation-related career right out of high school. About 10 students, after completing the Horlick aviation coursework, have found places within the aviation industry over the last five years, he said.

Drones can do a lot of things, from taking photos initiated by amateur and professional photographers, to carrying large Hollywood cameras, to providing surveillance for building inspectors and crime prevention for police departments. They’ve also played roles in online food or other product delivery services in recent years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert