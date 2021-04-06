2021 Today's Teen: Emily Wermeling of Central High School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Emily Wermeling
School: Central High School
Nickname: Em
Parents: Steven and Janice Wermeling, Burlington
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was winning a match at the state tennis tournament for the first time in CHS girls tennis history with my partner Alexandra Wells. This memory was significant because it was a great accomplishment to finish off my tennis career at CHS despite the uncertainty surrounding the season due to the pandemic.
Most influential teacher: Parisa Meymand in AP Human Geography; Dr. Meymand was my first AP teacher in high school as I took her AP Human Geography class freshman year. Her challenging curriculum taught me that diligence was the key to academic success at the next level. She always went above and beyond for her students. Her passion for the topics in human geography taught me that engaging with new perspectives is vital to becoming a well-rounded individual.
School activities/clubs: DECA. Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Association of Business Students, French Club, French Honor Society
School athletics: Basketball, softball, tennis
School offices held: Senior Class Treasurer; Freshman Vice President; School Store CFO and Manager
Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction; Summa Cum Laude, Academic letter and medal; DECA state and international qualifier; FBLA state and international qualifier; High Honors all 8 semesters; Basketball letter; Tennis letters; Softball letters; 2 time tennis state qualifier; 1st team all conference (tennis) junior and senior year; Honorable mention (tennis) sophomore and freshman year; Westosha Central High School Holy Rosary Athlete of the Year Nominee; University of Wisconsin-Madison business school direct admit
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working at Lake Geneva Tennis Club; Coaching youth players for Western Kenosha County Tennis Association; Being outside; Working out; Spending time with friends
College choice: UW Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Information Systems
Role model: My dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Enthusiastic, Selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my future career, I aspire to help businesses develop creative solutions to modern technical problems.