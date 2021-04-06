2021 Today's Teen: Emily Wermeling of Central High School

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was winning a match at the state tennis tournament for the first time in CHS girls tennis history with my partner Alexandra Wells. This memory was significant because it was a great accomplishment to finish off my tennis career at CHS despite the uncertainty surrounding the season due to the pandemic.

Most influential teacher: Parisa Meymand in AP Human Geography; Dr. Meymand was my first AP teacher in high school as I took her AP Human Geography class freshman year. Her challenging curriculum taught me that diligence was the key to academic success at the next level. She always went above and beyond for her students. Her passion for the topics in human geography taught me that engaging with new perspectives is vital to becoming a well-rounded individual.