2021 Today's Teen: Emily Zanotti of Harborside Academy

Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Emily Zanotti

School: Harborside Academy

Parent: Gina Zanotti of Racine

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school experience is when I was elected president of Spanish National Honor Society. While I am very involved at Harborside, becoming president of SNHS was my first true leadership role. Leading this club has allowed to gain relationships with, not only people in my grade, but with students and teachers throughout the entirety of the school. This club has also allowed me to gain confidence and expand my comfort zone.

Most influential teacher: Ms. Wheeler in Precalculus and AP Calculus; Ms. Wheeler finds a way to make a challenging class the most fun part of my day. Her bright outlook on life and positive personality inspire me to tackle the world with a smile.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Mentor Club, Spanish National Honor Society

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Singing; Ukulele; Guitar; Art/Painting

College choice: UW-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Occupational Therapy

Role model: My mom, Gina Zanotti

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Compassionate, Selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: For my entire life, my goal has been to help others. After I obtain my degree in occupational therapy, I hope to help people of all ages regain independence and enjoy the little things that life brings.

