2021 Today's Teen: Emma Conran of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Emma Conran
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Stephen and Rachel Conran
Most memorable high school moment: On an orchestra trip to Nashville to compete in a national competition, we were excited to win first place. After receiving the award, our entire orchestra celebrated by line dancing for hours. We were the only school left at the end of the night, and we closed the place down.
Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in AP Calculus; I love having Mrs. Baskaran as my senior AP Calculus teacher. She explains difficult mathematical concepts in a way that makes it easy for me to understand. Mrs. Baskaran takes the time to get to know each of her students and makes us feel special.
School activities/clubs: Kenosha Youth Performing Arts, National Honor Society, orchestra, performing arts/theate, Chamber Orchestra
School athletics: Swimming
Honors, letters or awards: Varsity Letter for Swim, National Honor Society, 1* Ratings for District and State Solo and Ensemble for Violin, Academic Letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Children's Theatre Academy, Anderson Arts Center - Summer Camps, traveling, reading, writing
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Mathematics
Role models: My Parents
Three words that best describe my role models: Supportive, Intelligent, Kind
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to acquire experiences in the Peace Corps to help me better understand the needs of the world. Then, after graduate school, I plan to apply mathematical modeling to help solve world issues, such as hunger and access to education.