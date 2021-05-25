 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Today's Teen: Emma Conran of Indian Trail High School & Academy
alert

2021 Today's Teen: Emma Conran of Indian Trail High School & Academy

{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Conran

Emma Conran

Name: Emma Conran

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Stephen and Rachel Conran

Most memorable high school moment: On an orchestra trip to Nashville to compete in a national competition, we were excited to win first place. After receiving the award, our entire orchestra celebrated by line dancing for hours. We were the only school left at the end of the night, and we closed the place down.

Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in AP Calculus; I love having Mrs. Baskaran as my senior AP Calculus teacher. She explains difficult mathematical concepts in a way that makes it easy for me to understand. Mrs. Baskaran takes the time to get to know each of her students and makes us feel special.

School activities/clubs: Kenosha Youth Performing Arts, National Honor Society, orchestra, performing arts/theate, Chamber Orchestra

School athletics: Swimming

Honors, letters or awards: Varsity Letter for Swim, National Honor Society, 1* Ratings for District and State Solo and Ensemble for Violin, Academic Letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Children's Theatre Academy, Anderson Arts Center - Summer Camps, traveling, reading, writing

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Mathematics

Role models: My Parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Supportive, Intelligent, Kind

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to acquire experiences in the Peace Corps to help me better understand the needs of the world. Then, after graduate school, I plan to apply mathematical modeling to help solve world issues, such as hunger and access to education.

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Retired Air Force crew chief-turned-educator teaches Horlick students to fly drones, find jobs in aviation
Local News

Watch now: Retired Air Force crew chief-turned-educator teaches Horlick students to fly drones, find jobs in aviation

  • Updated

James Bucholtz, a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Horlick High School, said students can learn how to program and fix drones, and may be able to start an aviation-related career right out of high school. About 10 students, after completing the Horlick aviation coursework, have found places within the aviation industry over the last five years, he said.

Drones can do a lot of things, from taking photos initiated by amateur and professional photographers, to carrying large Hollywood cameras, to providing surveillance for building inspectors and crime prevention for police departments. They’ve also played roles in online food or other product delivery services in recent years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert