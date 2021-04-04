2021 Today's Teen: Evelyn Alumbreros of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name:Evelyn Alumbreros
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Alejandro Alumbreros and Ami Bouterse, Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was during spring break my freshman year. I was given the incredible opportunity to travel to Europe with the Indian Trail Chorale. We stopped at so many beautiful places in London and France. One of these places was Omaha Beach in Normandy. This place holds a lot of history filled with destruction and fear, yet it also holds enlightenment and hope that that event will never have to take place again. Standing on that beach felt absolutely surreal, and what made it even more impactful was when we started singing. We let the wind and the waves carry our voices in remembrance of that day so long ago. We sang in front of the thousands of graves at the American Memorial in France. In those sparse moments, I could feel myself becoming filled with so much emotion and empathy. A feeling like that can’t be taught in books. It was an experience that I will take with me forever, and I am so grateful I was given this opportunity in high school.
Most influential teacher: John Choi in Choir: I’ve had so many amazing teachers during my time at Indian Trail, but one stands out to me more than the rest. It is my amazing choral teacher Mr. Choi. I’ve always loved singing and choir, but I had not originally planned to take it my Freshman year. As fate may have it I had an opening in my schedule just when Chorale was set to be. Mr. Choi auditioned me and took a chance into letting me join even with being so young. Since then I have experienced the amazing ways he teaches. I have found that Mr. Choi doesn’t only teach music, he teaches passion. He helps his students understand the texts and feel how moving it is when the words are added to music. Mr. Choi teaches us how to support each other, which is no small feat when there are more than 60 students. One of the ways he does this is by letting us all come together at the end of the week and sing “The Road Home”. It is a song about connecting to a place you can always call home. And for many, including me, that place is the Indian Trail Chorale.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Public School Project, Trailblazer
Honors, letters or awards: Finalist, H.S. Musical Theatre Division, WI NATS Chapter, 2020; Superior Rating, Musical; Theatre Solo, Inter’l Thespian Fest., 2019; Exemplary Soloist, Classical Voice, WI State Solo & Ensemble, 2019; Young Artist Scholarship, Music n More Concert Series, 2018; Emmy Nominated TV Show (Moochie Kalala Detectives Club, Chicago PBS), Best Children’s Programming, 2015; International Thespian Festival Performances; Best Musical, Wisconsin State Theatre Festival
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Theater, Church Youth Elder
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Musical Theater/Communication Sciences and Disorders
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Honest, Driven, Selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: With my education, I aspire to perform musical theatre with people that are as passionate about creating characters as I am. Someday, I would like to perform on world-class stages, such as Broadway, West End, and national/international tours. I am also interested in on-camera work having done some work as a child actor. In particular, I have a dream to someday act in a BBC production because I have admired the actors and storytelling I have seen on their shows. But my dream is not because of the accolades I may receive as a performer. Instead it is because I have always been inspired by the power of theatre. It can move people to laughter, tears, a new understanding of the world around them. That is my calling, and my greatest aspiration.