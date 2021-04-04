2021 Today's Teen: Evelyn Alumbreros of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most influential teacher: John Choi in Choir: I’ve had so many amazing teachers during my time at Indian Trail, but one stands out to me more than the rest. It is my amazing choral teacher Mr. Choi. I’ve always loved singing and choir, but I had not originally planned to take it my Freshman year. As fate may have it I had an opening in my schedule just when Chorale was set to be. Mr. Choi auditioned me and took a chance into letting me join even with being so young. Since then I have experienced the amazing ways he teaches. I have found that Mr. Choi doesn’t only teach music, he teaches passion. He helps his students understand the texts and feel how moving it is when the words are added to music. Mr. Choi teaches us how to support each other, which is no small feat when there are more than 60 students. One of the ways he does this is by letting us all come together at the end of the week and sing “The Road Home”. It is a song about connecting to a place you can always call home. And for many, including me, that place is the Indian Trail Chorale.