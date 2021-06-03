 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Finnegan Siemion of Bradford High School
2021 Today's Teen: Finnegan Siemion of Bradford High School

Name: Finnegan Siemion

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Jason and Julie Siemion

Most memorable high school moment: Eating lunch in the back room

Most influential teacher: Todd Haywood in Perspective Lit; He uses literature as a means of expressing life lessons. He is really good at communicating with students the greater picture and what we may encounter beyond school.

School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, concert band, choir/madrigals, jazz band, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble, Jazz Combo, Jazz Theory, Italian Club,

School athletics: Cross country, soccer, tennis

Honors, letters or awards: Varsity Soccer Letter, Varsity Tennis Letter, JV Cross Country Letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Merit School Of Music Jazz Program

College choice: DePauw University

Intended major/field of study: Music

Role model: Mac Miller

Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, expressive, innovative

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Positively impact other peoples lives, create, learn to be content with myself, and fulfill my passions in life.

