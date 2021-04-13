 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Gabriel Woller of Shoreland Lutheran High School
2021 Today's Teen: Gabriel Woller of Shoreland Lutheran High School

Gabriel Woller

Gabriel Woller

Name: Gabriel Woller

School: Shoreland Lutheran High School

Nickname: Gabe

Parents: Kevin and Joy Woller of Antioch, Ill.

Most memorable high school moment: Competing at Sectionals for discus sophomore year.

Most influential teacher: Timothy Mielke in Physics, Principles of Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Engineering Design and Development; Mr. Mielke taught me true resilience through his actions both in school and in life in general. Even when times were tough and there seemed to be no clear answer, he demonstrated that any problem can be solved given the right mindset.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Robotics, Festival Choir

School athletics: Football, track, weightlifting

Honors, letters or awards: Highest Honor Roll

College choice: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind.

Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering

Role model: Elon Musk

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Ambitious, Focused

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Advancing robotic technologies.

