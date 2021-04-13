2021 Today's Teen: Gabriel Woller of Shoreland Lutheran High School

Name: Gabriel Woller
School: Shoreland Lutheran High School
Nickname: Gabe
Parents: Kevin and Joy Woller of Antioch, Ill.
Most memorable high school moment: Competing at Sectionals for discus sophomore year.
Most influential teacher: Timothy Mielke in Physics, Principles of Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Engineering Design and Development; Mr. Mielke taught me true resilience through his actions both in school and in life in general. Even when times were tough and there seemed to be no clear answer, he demonstrated that any problem can be solved given the right mindset.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Robotics, Festival Choir
School athletics: Football, track, weightlifting
Honors, letters or awards: Highest Honor Roll
College choice: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind.
Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering
Role model: Elon Musk
Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Ambitious, Focused
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Advancing robotic technologies.