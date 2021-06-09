2021 Today's Teen: Gavin Casillas of Tremper High School

Name: Gavin Casillas
School: Tremper High School
Nickname: Gav
Parent: Jackie Dziekan
Most memorable high school moment: I would say every High school theatre production has been so memorable. I’ve met amazing people and those were just the best times of my life. Being around people I love, Doing what I love. What could be better than that. But definitely this year has been memorable because I feel like I have found myself. I have gained the confidence to be myself and I just found people that mean the world to me (shoutout shá). This year has been the year of self love and what it means to grow and prosper. Definitely one of the best years despite Covid.
Most influential teacher: Nicolas Cicerale in Acting; Cicerale has been so great these last four years. I have learned so much from him and definitely wouldn’t be where I’m at today without him. He is just so wonderful, funny, charismatic, caring. I could literally talk to him about anything. Makes me feel safe. One thing college won’t have is A Cicerale.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Theatre
School offices held: National Honor Society- Historian (2020-2021) : Class Officer- President (2017-2021)
College choice: DePaul University in Chicago
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: Freddie Mercury
Three words that best describe my role model: Talented, Flamboyant, Queen
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Being on broadway 100%. Or maybe even on TV or something. Living and breathing theatre is what I strive for.