2021 Today's Teen: Gavin Casillas of Tremper High School

Most memorable high school moment: I would say every High school theatre production has been so memorable. I’ve met amazing people and those were just the best times of my life. Being around people I love, Doing what I love. What could be better than that. But definitely this year has been memorable because I feel like I have found myself. I have gained the confidence to be myself and I just found people that mean the world to me (shoutout shá). This year has been the year of self love and what it means to grow and prosper. Definitely one of the best years despite Covid.