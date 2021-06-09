 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Gavin Casillas of Tremper High School

Name:  Gavin Casillas

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Gav

Parent: Jackie Dziekan

Most memorable high school moment: I would say every High school theatre production has been so memorable. I’ve met amazing people and those were just the best times of my life. Being around people I love, Doing what I love. What could be better than that. But definitely this year has been memorable because I feel like I have found myself. I have gained the confidence to be myself and I just found people that mean the world to me (shoutout shá). This year has been the year of self love and what it means to grow and prosper. Definitely one of the best years despite Covid.

Most influential teacher: Nicolas Cicerale in Acting; Cicerale has been so great these last four years. I have learned so much from him and definitely wouldn’t be where I’m at today without him. He is just so wonderful, funny, charismatic, caring. I could literally talk to him about anything. Makes me feel safe. One thing college won’t have is A Cicerale.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Theatre

School offices held: National Honor Society- Historian (2020-2021) : Class Officer- President (2017-2021)

College choice: DePaul University in Chicago

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: Freddie Mercury

Three words that best describe my role model: Talented, Flamboyant, Queen

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Being on broadway 100%. Or maybe even on TV or something. Living and breathing theatre is what I strive for.

