2021 Today's Teen: Hannah Altergott of St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Hannah Altergott
School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Parents: Troy and Patricia Altergott of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Team State for tennis!
Most influential teacher: Kristen Peterson in AP Psych and World History; Mrs. Peterson made every subject entertaining and I have always admired her intelligence and sense of humor. She taught me the value of hard work and always challenged me to be my best.
School activities/clubs: Art Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, stage crew, student government, National Studio Art Society
School athletics: Tennis, track
School offices held: National Honors Society Vice President; Executive Vice President; Retreat Team Leader
Honors, letters or awards: Varsity tennis 4 year letter; Tennis MVP; track 2 year letter; math, science, and art honors; high honor roll
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Tennis instructor
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Biochemistry
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role mode: Kind, supportive, understanding
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be successful in the medical career and travel the world!