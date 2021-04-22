2021 Today's Teen: Harmohini Sidhu of Indian Trail High School

Most memorable high school moment: Out of the plethora of memorable moments I had in high school, an impactful and unforgettable moment I was blessed to experience was performing in the 2019 Christmas concert. Unlike other concerts, the Christmas concert was an ensemble of orchestra, band, and choir to provide moving and heartwarming performances with beautiful compositions. A song I remember playing was “Hark the Heralds Angels Sing'' since I was in awe of how phenomenal we all sounded together as the music filled the auditorium. Such a memory brings a smile to my face as I feel honored to play among such a talented group of musicians. This concert still resonates with me to this day and reminds me of the role music plays in my life and why I love music.

Most influential teachers: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran; Katie Phillips in AP Calculus (Mrs. Baskaran) and AP Literature and Composition (Ms. Phillips); Mrs. Baskaran is one of the most impactful and caring teachers I have had throughout my years in school. As a teacher, Mrs. Baskaran works hard to ensure that all her students have a thorough understanding of calculus and does so patiently. She is not only passionate about teaching calculus but building strong, lasting relationships with her students and understanding who her students are beyond the classroom. In class, she would tell us how fortunate she is to have students like us. Mrs. Baskaran takes pride in the success of her students like a proud mom. She encouraged me to aim high and never give up when an obstacle comes in my way. Ms. Phillips helped cultivate my love and appreciation for literature. It takes a phenomenal teacher to captivate students and help them grow to be independent thinkers. Ms. Phillips is the perfect example of a remarkable teacher. Her love for literature is visible in her teaching and gave me a deep adoration for how impactful literature can be for the world and society. She introduced me to forms of writing I would have never discovered. Now reading has become a crucial part of my life and turned me into a critical thinker. She empowered me through literature to start writing and have my voice heard above the masses.