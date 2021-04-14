 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Hayden Dippel of St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Name: Hayden Dippel

School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Parents: George and Jean Dippel of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Going to the cross country state meet my sophomore year.

Most influential teacher: Kristen Peterson in AP Psychology, AP Micro/Macro Econ, World History, AP Gov; She has fun and engaging classes surrounding subjects that can actually be applied and help me later on in life.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society

School athletics: Cross country, track

School offices held: President of the NHS

Honors, letters or awards: Was a cross country captain, Been first honor's honors roll in high school, have gotten three letters in cross country.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Golf, Videogames, BAsketball, Football, Fishing

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Actuarial Sciences

Role model: Michael Pienkos

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, honest, and fun

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to eventually settle down and have a family and live near my family.

