2021 Today's Teen: Hayden Dippel of St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Name: Hayden Dippel
School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Parents: George and Jean Dippel of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Going to the cross country state meet my sophomore year.
Most influential teacher: Kristen Peterson in AP Psychology, AP Micro/Macro Econ, World History, AP Gov; She has fun and engaging classes surrounding subjects that can actually be applied and help me later on in life.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society
School athletics: Cross country, track
School offices held: President of the NHS
Honors, letters or awards: Was a cross country captain, Been first honor's honors roll in high school, have gotten three letters in cross country.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Golf, Videogames, BAsketball, Football, Fishing
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Actuarial Sciences
Role model: Michael Pienkos
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, honest, and fun
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to eventually settle down and have a family and live near my family.