2021 Today's Teen: Jack Vozel at Wilmot High School

Name: Jack Vozel

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: JJ

Parents: Joe and Rose Vozel of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my junior homecoming. It was my last dance during my time at Wilmot and it was a great night.

Most influential teacher: Marissa Huff in Marketing 1 & 2, Business Management & Entrepreneurship; I discovered my passion for business while taking Mrs. Huff's classes. I cannot thank her enough for being so encouraging and supportive of my business education.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Athletic Leadership Team, Volunteer

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll student; Honorable Mention All-Conference Baseball as a sophomore; Three-Year Varsity Baseball letter winner; Varsity Baseball Team Captain as a senior; Varsity Football letter winner as a senior walk-on