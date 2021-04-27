2021 Today's Teen: Jack Vozel at Wilmot High School

Name: Jack Vozel
School: Wilmot High School
Nickname: JJ
Parents: Joe and Rose Vozel of Burlington
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my junior homecoming. It was my last dance during my time at Wilmot and it was a great night.
Most influential teacher: Marissa Huff in Marketing 1 & 2, Business Management & Entrepreneurship; I discovered my passion for business while taking Mrs. Huff's classes. I cannot thank her enough for being so encouraging and supportive of my business education.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Athletic Leadership Team, Volunteer
School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football
Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll student; Honorable Mention All-Conference Baseball as a sophomore; Three-Year Varsity Baseball letter winner; Varsity Baseball Team Captain as a senior; Varsity Football letter winner as a senior walk-on
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working out; travel baseball; officiating youth sports; landscaping for my family business; volunteering; spending time with family and friends
College choice: Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill.
Intended major/field of study: Business Administration-Finance & Marketing
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, giving, hardworking
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan to play baseball at Augustana College and pursue a career in finance or marketing for a large corporation. I also plan to explore entrepreneurship and investment opportunities.