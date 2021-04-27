 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Jack Vozel at Wilmot High School
2021 Today's Teen: Jack Vozel at Wilmot High School

Jack Vozel

Jack Vozel

Name: Jack Vozel

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: JJ

Parents: Joe and Rose Vozel of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my junior homecoming. It was my last dance during my time at Wilmot and it was a great night.

Most influential teacher: Marissa Huff in Marketing 1 & 2, Business Management & Entrepreneurship; I discovered my passion for business while taking Mrs. Huff's classes. I cannot thank her enough for being so encouraging and supportive of my business education.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Athletic Leadership Team, Volunteer

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll student; Honorable Mention All-Conference Baseball as a sophomore; Three-Year Varsity Baseball letter winner; Varsity Baseball Team Captain as a senior; Varsity Football letter winner as a senior walk-on

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working out; travel baseball; officiating youth sports; landscaping for my family business; volunteering; spending time with family and friends

College choice: Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Business Administration-Finance & Marketing

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, giving, hardworking

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan to play baseball at Augustana College and pursue a career in finance or marketing for a large corporation. I also plan to explore entrepreneurship and investment opportunities.

