2021 Today's Teen: Jalyn Burton of Reuther High Schol

Name: Jalyn Burton
School: Reuther HIgh School
Nickname: JB
Parents: Alex Burton and Shante Hardy
Most memorable high school moment: Learning that I was in the top five students of my grade.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Nick in PE; He was such a cool guy, always a great competitor when it came down to sports. I love playing basketball against him and he always had impressed me when we played.
Other school activities: African American Male Initiative
School athletics: Basketball
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll student
College choice: Gateway Technical College in Racine
Intended major/field of study: Welding
Role model: Shante Hardy
Three words that best describe my role model: Encouraging; loyal; loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to see that I'm a successful person in life so that I can help my mother out when she gets older, but also make enough for me and my family.